四地点交通灯试行微波感应 行人不碰按钮挥手召绿人

蔡玮谦

更新 /
更新 / 2023年8月10日 7:22 PM
发布 /
发布 / 2023年8月10日 4:00 PM
陆路交通管理局将为四个地点的行人交通灯增设微波感应功能，行人通过“免触式”科技，只须挥一挥手就能启动绿人。靠近盛港丰伟小学的行人交通灯已开始试行这款科技。（取自陆交局脸书）
陆路交通管理局将陆续为四个地点的行人交通灯增设微波感应功能，行人只须挥一挥手就能启动绿人过马路。位于盛港靠近丰伟小学的行人交通灯已开始试行这款科技。

陆交局星期四（8月10日）在脸书贴文说，当局会在四个人流量较高的地点，陆续为行人交通灯增设“免触式”微波感应功能。行人在感应器前挥挥手就能让绿人现身，不用再按钮。

陆交局已经在芬薇巷、靠近丰伟小学的行人红绿灯开始试行这款电波感应，接下来也会在实龙岗路（靠近加冷公园连道）、武吉巴督31街（靠近大众小学）及循环路（靠近循环路小贩中心）的行人交通灯陆续试行新科技。试行计划为期六个月。

陆交局早前已在四个人流量较高的地点试行使用红外线感应的人行交通灯。这四个地点分别是惹兰勿刹和赛阿威路交界处、淡滨尼86街（靠近第879A座组屋）、武吉巴督32街（靠近圣安东尼小学）以及义顺21街（靠近第219座组屋）。

人们只要在按钮前约10公分处挥手，红外线感应就能探测，并发送绿人现身信号。不论是按钮还是挥手，等候交通灯转色时间不变。陆交局也在按钮上方贴图示，教导人们免触碰按钮的使用方法。

