四地点交通灯试行微波感应 行人不碰按钮挥手召绿人

👋Come meet our Touchless Push Buttons that use *microwave-based* sensors to activate the Green Man at 4️⃣ of our pedestrian crossings! 🚦 🚶‍♀🏫 Located at crossings with high pedestrian traffic throughout the day (i.e. near key amenities like schools), these new microwave-based pedestrian sensors will be progressively rolled out and trialled for the next six months. Check out the last frame to find out their locations and just wave your hands over the sensors to activate the Green Man! 👋 #DidYouKnow We also trialled infrared sensors to activate the Green Man at another 4️⃣ of our pedestrian crossings last year. We’ll be assessing the performance of these two types of sensors before finalising future plans. #StayTuned