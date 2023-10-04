玛丽蒙立交桥10月8日起关闭 车辆须改用新路

发布 / 2023年10月4日 11:35 AM
使用玛丽蒙路的车辆将被引导至一条与布莱德路交汇的新道路。开往宏茂桥或市区方向的车辆，可使用这条新路前往目的地。（陆交局视频截图）
配合南北交通廊道建筑工程，玛丽蒙立交桥将从星期天（10月8日）起暂时关闭，禁止车辆通行，驾车者得改用新的道路前往目的地。

陆路交通管理局在脸书发贴文说，由于南北交通廊道（North-South Corridor）隧道将建在玛丽蒙路和玛丽蒙立交桥（Marymount Flyover）下方，为腾出空间施工，这座立交桥将从10月8日起关闭，直到建筑工程竣工。

使用玛丽蒙路的车辆将被引导至一条与布莱德路交汇的新道路。开往宏茂桥或市区方向的车辆，可使用这条新路前往目的地；往实龙岗方向的车辆，可在新路靠近莱佛士书院的地方，左转入布莱德路前往目的地。

使用布莱德路前往麦里芝蓄水池或实龙岗方向的车辆，将不受影响。

