玛丽蒙立交桥10月8日起关闭 车辆须改用新路

#PSA To facilitate the construction of the North-South Corridor (#NSC) tunnel in the Marymount area, the existing Marymount Flyover will be closed to traffic from 8 Oct 2023 onwards. 🚧⛔️ Motorists travelling along Marymount Road will be diverted to a new road that intersects with Braddell Road.🚦🛣️ As part of the NSC tunnel runs underneath the flyover, this diversion will create the space required for the construction works. #ThankYouForUnderstanding 👀 Watch this video for more info on the changes.