维文会见约旦副首相 感谢促成加沙物资空投安排

Pleased to meet Jordan Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman. We had just spoken two weeks ago about the dire situation in Gaza and how Singapore and Jordan can work together to provide lifesaving aid. I thanked him for Jordan’s swift facilitation of our ongoing humanitarian aid to Gaza. Also discussed the successful outcomes of the Official Visit of Crown Prince Hussein to Singapore in January. We will take our cooperation further in areas including technical training, capacity building and strengthening business links. (Video by Yeo Yao Xiong)