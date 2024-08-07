陆交局和环境局在大士2连路执法 25辆巴士被开罚单

25辆旅游导览巴士和大巴在大士2连路一带违法停车被开发单。
陆路交通管理局星期三（8月7日）发脸书贴文说，自上个星期，陆交局和国家环境局在大士2连路（Tuas Link 2）一带展开取缔行动，发现好些车辆违法停车。期间，25辆导览巴士和大巴因为违规停车被开发单。
“我们严厉看待这些违反交通规矩的行为，也会继续对违例者执法。”
公众可通过SG生活助手（LifeSG）应用、社区事务署的“一联通”（OneService）应用或One.Motoring网站举报违反交通规则，包括违规停车的行为。
媒体近期报道，大士2连路成了非正式“中转站”。不少马来西亚旅巴会在大士2连路停靠，让旅客下车再转另一辆巴士继续在新加坡的行程，反之亦然。他们除了妨碍交通，挡住工厂进出口处，违规停车，留下垃圾，甚至有人随地如厕。
Since last week, we have conducted enforcement operations with the National Environment Agency (NEA) around Tuas Link 2 and found vehicles parked illegally. During the joint enforcement, 25 tour buses and coaches were booked for illegal parking offences. We take a serious view of these traffic violations and will continue to enforce against those who do not comply with regulations. Members of public can report illegal parking and other traffic violations and disamenities (e.g. littering) on the LifeSG or OneService applications and through the OneMotoring portal.Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Wednesday, August 7, 2024