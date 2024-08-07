陆交局和环境局在大士2连路执法 25辆巴士被开罚单

Since last week, we have conducted enforcement operations with the National Environment Agency (NEA) around Tuas Link 2 and found vehicles parked illegally. During the joint enforcement, 25 tour buses and coaches were booked for illegal parking offences. We take a serious view of these traffic violations and will continue to enforce against those who do not comply with regulations. Members of public can report illegal parking and other traffic violations and disamenities (e.g. littering) on the LifeSG or OneService applications and through the OneMotoring portal.