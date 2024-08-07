陆交局和环境局在大士2连路执法 25辆巴士被开罚单

陆交局和国家环境局在大士2连路一带展开取缔行动，25辆导览巴士和大巴因为违规停车被开发单。（陆交局脸书视频截图）
25辆旅游导览巴士和大巴在大士2连路一带违法停车被开发单。

陆路交通管理局星期三（8月7日）发脸书贴文说，自上个星期，陆交局和国家环境局在大士2连路（Tuas Link 2）一带展开取缔行动，发现好些车辆违法停车。期间，25辆导览巴士和大巴因为违规停车被开发单。

“我们严厉看待这些违反交通规矩的行为，也会继续对违例者执法。”

公众可通过SG生活助手（LifeSG）应用、社区事务署的“一联通”（OneService）应用或One.Motoring网站举报违反交通规则，包括违规停车的行为。

媒体近期报道，大士2连路成了非正式“中转站”。不少马来西亚旅巴会在大士2连路停靠，让旅客下车再转另一辆巴士继续在新加坡的行程，反之亦然。他们除了妨碍交通，挡住工厂进出口处，违规停车，留下垃圾，甚至有人随地如厕。

