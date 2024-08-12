配合南北交通廊道工程 宏茂桥5道和6道交界处设临时交通圈

发布 / 2024年8月12日 11:57 AM
陆交局指出，由于南北交通廊道（North-South Corridor）途经繁忙和建筑密集的地区，为了让建造工程能够有足够的空间安全进行，道路改道和重新设置是必要的。（取自陆交局脸书）
陆交局指出，由于南北交通廊道（North-South Corridor）途经繁忙和建筑密集的地区，为了让建造工程能够有足够的空间安全进行，道路改道和重新设置是必要的。（取自陆交局脸书）

南北交通廊道建造工程的影响，宏茂桥5道和6道的路口交界处将从8月18日起，改为设有交通灯的临时交通圈。

根据陆路交通管理局星期一（8月12日）在脸书发布的贴文和视频，这项安排将会持续到2025年7月底。

陆交局指出，由于南北交通廊道（North-South Corridor）途经繁忙和建筑密集的地区，为了让建造工程能够有足够的空间安全进行，这些道路的改道和重新设置是必要的。

陆交局建议道路使用者及乘客提前规划行程，预留额外出行时间，尤其在繁忙时段。另外，驾驶者经过受影响路段时也应按照道路指示牌和道路标线行驶。

