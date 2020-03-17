超市出现人潮 谢健平：马国以外食品供应源还很多

（早报讯）马来西亚星期一晚上宣布锁国后，不到一小时我国全岛许多24小时超市就出现了人们排队购买食材的情况。职总平价合作社总裁谢健平到其中一家超市视察后指出，虽出现人潮，但大家比之前冷静，他强调马来西亚不是我国唯一食品供应源，劝请民众保持理智，不要囤积食物及日用品，否则会制造更多问题。
一知道马国锁国，谢健平在接见选民活动结束后，就到附近超市视察。他在面簿页面上指出，马来西亚是我国食品供应的来源之一，但不是唯一来源，马国以外的供应源还很多。“我再次劝请大家保持理智，不要囤积或买太多东西，否则只会为大家制造问题。”
Finished my MPS and now at a nearby Fairprice store. Yes ever since the news broke from Malaysia about their lockdown,...Posted by Seah Kian Peng on Monday, 16 March 2020
国会议长兼马林百列集选区议员陈川仁在当晚的接见选民活动结束后，也到麟光迪卡路（Lengkong Tiga）的一间职总超市做了一段面簿直播。他在帖文中也呼吁公众不要恐慌，只须采购必要的生活用品。
Just finished my Meet the People Session and was reading the news form Malaysia. Yes. We know folks are buying stuff. But if you really need to buy, buy what we need. Let’s not be excessive. If there is no need for now, let’s just stay home. Social distancing isn’t very good here at the supermarkets in case you are wondering! Just do that little extra to restrain ourselves if we can.
Am here at Lengkong Tiga, was at Chai Chee earlier. Folks are calm. Some a little sheepish. But I understand their concerns because of the announcement in Malaysia. The grocery carts aren’t excessive from what I can see 👍
Can I encourage you to read what Chun Sing has put out? We have been stockpiling and getting ready so let’s all remain calm. Let’s really rise above ourselves and be different from the disturbing scenes we see elsewhere.
Stay calm. Stay united. 💪🇸🇬
Look out for one another.
#Steady
#MaiKanCheong
#TryNotToSSThisTimeCan 🥴
#SGUnited
#RememberNOREFUND
#BeTheOneLessPanicShopper
https://www.facebook.com/175816112470380/posts/3041790732539556/
UPDATE: visited Giant in Ubi. Calm and v steady. Not much crowds here. But please please don’t rush here ok? My point is that we can be calm amidst all this. 🙏🏻
Btw. Some wondering if campaigning started. Aiyo. Wearing People's Action Party t shirt because I just finished MPS lah! 😂Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Monday, 16 March 2020