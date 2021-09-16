执法员锤砸罗厘顶 起获近800条私烟

Stop… Hammer time! 🔨 On 10 Sep, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle 796 cartons and 905 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered lorry. Noticing anomalies in the scanned images of the lorry, officers directed the lorry for further checks. They uncovered the duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within the roof of the lorry. The case was handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigations. Safeguarding Singapore’s borders remains the top priority for ICA. Similar concealment methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore. ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe. #SecureBordersSafeSG #GuardiansOfOurBorders