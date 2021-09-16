执法员锤砸罗厘顶 起获近800条私烟

来自 / 新明日报

文 /
曾薪机

发布 / 2021年9月16日 2:59 PM

更新 / 2021年9月16日 3:00 PM

不法之徒将私烟藏在罗厘车顶，试图蒙混过关。 （取自面簿）
不法之徒将私烟藏在罗厘车顶，试图蒙混过关。 （取自面簿）

字体大小:

不法之徒私烟藏罗厘顶部被识破，执法人员抡起大锤砸开车顶，起获近800条私烟。

移民与关卡局前日（14日）在官方面簿发布一则1分03秒的视频，画面中可见一名执法人员正拿着大铁锤，猛力砸向罗厘的顶部。

车顶被砸开一个洞后，就可看到藏在里面的私烟。

贴文指出，执法人员于本月10日，在兀兰关卡破获这宗走私案。涉案罗厘在马国注册，事发时正准备入境我国。

执法人员当时注意到罗厘的扫描影像出现异常情况，于是就指示罗厘接受进一步检查，随后就发现藏在车顶内的私烟。

文中披露，当局共起获796条与905包私烟，案件已经移交关税局展开进一步调查。

通风机内藏私烟

被申报为“通风机”的货柜箱内私烟，执法人员眼尖识破。

移民局昨日发布贴文揭露，这起案件于本月9日发生，当时执法人员在丹戎巴葛扫描站（Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station）进行扫描时，发现异常，于是就展开更详细检查，随之在这些通风机内起获5898条及9包私烟。

案件已移交给关税局进一步调查。

LIKE我们的官方面簿网页以获取更多新信息

热词

更多精彩内容