执法员锤砸罗厘顶 起获近800条私烟

不法之徒私烟藏罗厘顶部被识破，执法人员抡起大锤砸开车顶，起获近800条私烟。
移民与关卡局前日（14日）在官方面簿发布一则1分03秒的视频，画面中可见一名执法人员正拿着大铁锤，猛力砸向罗厘的顶部。
车顶被砸开一个洞后，就可看到藏在里面的私烟。
贴文指出，执法人员于本月10日，在兀兰关卡破获这宗走私案。涉案罗厘在马国注册，事发时正准备入境我国。
执法人员当时注意到罗厘的扫描影像出现异常情况，于是就指示罗厘接受进一步检查，随后就发现藏在车顶内的私烟。
文中披露，当局共起获796条与905包私烟，案件已经移交关税局展开进一步调查。
Stop… Hammer time! (to extract smuggled contraband)
通风机内藏私烟
被申报为“通风机”的货柜箱内私烟，执法人员眼尖识破。
移民局昨日发布贴文揭露，这起案件于本月9日发生，当时执法人员在丹戎巴葛扫描站（Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station）进行扫描时，发现异常，于是就展开更详细检查，随之在这些通风机内起获5898条及9包私烟。
案件已移交给关税局进一步调查。