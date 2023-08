𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗶𝗲’𝘀 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗯𝗼𝘅 📦 On 3 July, ICA officers at Tuas Port foiled an attempted smuggling of undeclared...